Residents and staff excited for return of boat regatta at Centennial retirement community

CENTENNIAL, Co. — Sun, water, gambling, and fashion. It might sound like a day in Monaco but it’s the scene around the swimming pool at the Holly Creek Retirement Community in Centennial.

It may not have all the luxuries of a resort in the French Riviera, but there is a race — and the residents and staff are holding it right in the community pool. Everyone has been eager for this race to return, for years.

“We’re having the boat regatta that we have not had for several years now,” said Holly Creek resident Glenda Norblom.

The coronavirus pandemic put a stop to the Holly Creek Boat Regatta, until now.

Denver7 A Holly Creek Retirement Community resident waits for races to begin.

Denver7 Resident Glenda Norblom watches a heat of two boats.

“I have heard all week — all month — how excited people are to have this event back, and just how happy they are to be having the boat regatta again,” said executive director of Holly Creek Michelle Fraternali.

Fraternali is also the captain of Team Cyber Sea Squad, one of six teams competing in this year’s regatta. Staff and residents came together to form these six crews. Their challenge: Build a race-winning boat (that holds one person) from only trash bags, cardboard, and duct tape.

Denver7 Holly Creek Executive Director and Captain of Cyber Boat, Michelle Fraternali, waits for her heat to start.

Glenda Norblom is also a member of Team Cyber Sea Squad. She helped design and build “Cyber Boat,” a Tesla Cyber Truck look-alike.

“Hopefully, the weight won’t be a factor. This one, I would guess, has about 35 rolls of duct tape on it. It took about 8 hours total,” said Norblom. When asked about Cyber Boat’s competitive edge, Norblom said, “It’s a secret. If we win, then they’ll check to make sure it’s legal. If we lose, then it’s a moot point,” she said, laughing.

Denver7 A competitor boat, USS Hale.

Gambling real money on these boats is a big part of this event. Dozens came out to watch, eat popcorn, and place a bet.

“Our residents and our team members are voting on their favorite craft today. All that money, regardless of who wins the race, is all going to support the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Fraternali.

Norblom also got in on the wagers.

“I’m doing this for a person who cannot be here and it’s for $500. And, it’s going to the Cyber Boat because that’s her specific request,” she said. “It is a fundraiser, but of course, it’s the ‘fun’ in fundraiser.”

Denver7 A boat capsizes at the start of its heat, dumping its captain.

Sink or float — and there was a lot of sinking — the staff and residents at Holly Creek came out to be entertained and to make a difference.

“It’s socialization,” said Fraternali. “It’s getting out and engaging with your neighbors and your friends, and the team here.”

Denver7 A Holly Creek resident watches the boat races.

Cyber Boat lost its second heat, but Norblom stayed positive, saying it’s more about coming together.

“Teamwork, bringing people together, and the funds we can raise that’ll go towards the Alzheimer’s Association,” she said.

Denver7 A captain pilots their boat down the swimming lane.

“The main thing is to stay afloat and hold together,” said Norblom.