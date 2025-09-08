Denver Fire crews free Frito-Lay employee from corn silo after 40-foot fall

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department successfully extracted a Frito-Lay employee from a corn silo after the employee fell into the silo on Monday.

No injuries have been reported.

Denver Fire said the employee fell 40 feet down the silo, landing on the corn stored in the grain elevator.

The silo is located at the Denver Frito-Lay plant, 11645 E. 37th Avenue.

Although the employee suffered no injuries, fire crews performed a confined space rescue to remove the employee from the grain elevator safely.

The employee was evaluated at the scene for injuries.