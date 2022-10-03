No threat found after reports of shooting near Good Samaritan Medical Center, hospital says

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police are working around Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette after receiving reports of a shooting near the hospital, which officers confirmed were unfounded.

The hospital, located at 200 Exempla Circle, was operating as normal but was under a heightened security alert as a precaution while police investigated, a hospital spokesperson said. Lafayette police went into the building to ensure there wasn't a threat.

"No threat has been found and to support the officers' work inside the building, we have asked our caregivers to remain in their areas until a full all-clear is received from the police," the hospital posted on Facebook at 3:36 p.m. "We anticipate that an all clear will be received very soon."

Lafayette police called for the all-clear around 4:22 p.m.

A nurse told Denver7 that his entire unit was locked in rooms and he hid behind a break room table. A person who works in a medical office next door said she sheltered in place under a desk behind locked doors.

The Lafayette Police Department received reports of shots fired outside the hospital early in the afternoon. Colorado State Patrol said they also responded to reports of an active shooter at the hospital.

Nothing has been found to indicate a shooting happened, the hospital spokesperson and police confirmed.

The Boulder Police Department is assisting Lafayette police.