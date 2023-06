DENVER — A confirmed tornado in Weld County has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a warning.

The NWS said a confirmed tornado was located four miles southwest of Milton Reservoir, or 14 miles south of Greeley.

A tornado warning was issued at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday for parts of Weld County. The warning expires at 6:15 p.m.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

The NWS said the tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Weld County east of Platteville.