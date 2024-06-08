Reported explosion leads to fire, evacuations in Sedalia

SEDALIA, Colo. — A reported explosion led to a fire and evacuations in the Douglas County town of Sedalia early Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a property on Platte Avenue in Sedalia around 3:15 a.m. Multiple fire agencies also responded.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a house and RV fully engulfed and immediately began evacuating nearby homes, the sheriff’s office said.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

The extent of damage to the home and RV is unknown. There are no reports of additional structures lost.

The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.