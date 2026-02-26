Report of suspected explosives at Buckley Space Force Base prompts road closures

A report of suspected explosives at Buckley Space Force Base prompted road closures Wednesday afternoon that lasted through the evening.

The incident — first reported around 3:58 p.m. — had "been resolved" as of 8:24 p.m., and there is no ongoing threat, according to announcements from Buckley Space Force Base.

"Buckley Fire Department, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Security Forces, and the Aurora Police Department responded and determined there was no threat to the installation," a Wednesday evening announcement stated.

According to an earlier announcement, a 1,000-foot safety cordon was established around the large vehicle inspection bay after the incident was first reported. The announcement also said to expect delays around the 6th Avenue Gate, and that the large vehicle inspection point was closed.

Around 4:30 p.m., an Aurora Police traffic alert said all lanes of E. 6th Ave were closed between Tower Road and E. Stephen D. Hogan Parkway, and to use Colfax as an alternate route. Around 8:40, Aurora Police announced the roadways had reopened.