Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Report of fatal rock-climbing accident in Clear Creek County

clear creek county.png
Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office
clear creek county.png
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 15:45:33-04

DENVER — The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday morning to a report of a fatal rock-climbing accident near Loveland Pass.

The reported incident occurred in the Grays Peak and Torrey's Peak area, according to a 10 a.m. Facebook post by the sheriff's office.

No other details are known at this time.

Traffic delays near the Loveland Ski Area are expected.

This is a developing story.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
thumbnail.png

Community

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Providing the tools students need to succeed