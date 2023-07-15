Report of fatal rock-climbing accident in Clear Creek County

DENVER — The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday morning to a report of a fatal rock-climbing accident near Loveland Pass.
The reported incident occurred in the Grays Peak and Torrey's Peak area, according to a 10 a.m. Facebook post by the sheriff's office.
No other details are known at this time.
Traffic delays near the Loveland Ski Area are expected.
This is a developing story.
