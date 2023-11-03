Rep. Ken Buck testifies in Colorado case on whether Trump can be kept off ballot

DENVER — Former President Donald Trump's legal team on Thursday called witnesses to the stand in an effort to keep the former office-holder on Colorado ballots.

A liberal organization filed the Colorado lawsuit, arguing that Trump should be barred from running for office because he encouraged the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, in violation of the Constitution's "insurrection clause."

According to the Associated Press, the Colorado lawsuit and a parallel case being heard by the Minnesota Supreme Court were organized by two separate organizations. The Trump campaign has alleged they’re plots by Democrats to short-circuit the 2024 election.

The defense on Thursday called on Amy Kremer, a founder of Women for America First, one of the groups that planned the Jan. 6th rally the preceded the storming of the capitol. She described the rally as "happy and peaceful" and said there was no insurrection.

"They got to hear their president and they love him," Kremer said. "And it was just a happy joyful occasion, and you could see it on everyone's faces."

At one point, Kremer claimed, "There was no insurrection on January 6th. There was a riot."

Rep. Ken Buck (R - Colorado), who was in the U.S. Capitol that day, was also called as a witness. He shared his doubts on whether Trump's supporters would act with violence based on the former president's statements.

Buck described his experience at the Capitol that day, recalling that tear gas was deployed and officials pointed politicians to the gas masks hidden under their seats.

Trump's attorneys used Buck's testimony to criticize the House Select Committee on Jan. 6. The committee's report was a key piece of evidence in the prosecution's case.

Buck revealed that he asked to be on the committee but was denied by then-Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

"I asked Kevin if I could get his permission to serve on that committee, because I thought it was important that witnessness were cross-examined and documents were challenged," said Buck.

Buck said he was denied because of his political background.

"Kevin told me that he did not want me serving on that committee, and he didn't want any other Republicans serving on that committee," he said.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing regarding Jan. 6.

The trial is expected to go through at least Friday. The judge is expected to deliver a ruling before Thanksgiving.