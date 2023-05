This week on "Real Talk with Denver7 and CPR News," we have a real talk about the push to rename Colorado landmarks.

We take a deep dive into the process to rename Mount Evans, hearing from tribal members and the advisory board in charge of developing a new name.

Watch the full episode below or in the video player at the top of this story, on Denver7+ or on the Denver7 YouTube channel.

Real Talk Ep. 8: Renaming Mt. Evans

Related coverage: