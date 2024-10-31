Removing citizenship requirement for police and fire among Denver ballot measures

DENVER — Most voters in Denver have probably heard about ballot measures to help Denver Health and to provide more affordable housing. But there are other local measures on the ballot, including several referred by the Denver City Council that would change the city charter.

Referred Question 2T would remove the citizenship requirement to become a Denver police officer or firefighter.

“We're just seeing fewer people apply overall,” said Denver City Councilwoman Jamie Torres. “So, we should be opening up those doors to anybody who's qualified and who meets all of the standards to serve.”

Torres says if 2T passes, recent immigrants would not be eligible to serve because they don’t have work authorization and don’t meet the language requirements.

But it would provide others with an opportunity.

“This would open up job paths for immigrants who are legal permanent residents, who might be DACA recipients, to start to serve in our fire department or a police department if they wish,” said Torres.

She said the Denver police and fire chiefs have endorsed the change.

"We actually have a lot of community members who would like this option opened up for them," said Torres. "They've been longtime Denver residents. They've grown up in our community. They may even be on their path to citizenship, but just haven't gotten it yet and they want to be able to start this career."

Referred Question 2S would elevate the Agency of Human Rights and Community Partnerships to a cabinet level position in the mayor’s administration.

Torres says this would protect the agency, ensuring its mission to protect basic human and civil rights could continue.

“No future mayor could remove it, could eliminate it or dissolve it,” said Torres.

Referred Question 2U would expand collective bargaining for city employees.

“The only ones that currently have this are sheriff, fire and police officers. So, this would allow other groups in the city to create unions and collectively bargain,” said Torrres.

Referred Question 2V would allow firefighters to go to arbitration, like police and sheriffs do, in the event they can’t reach agreement with the city on their pay and benefits.

“Basically, a judge or a hearing officer decides based on facts presented before them,” Torres said. “It is faster, it is more decisive, it is more efficient.”

Finally, Referred Question 2W deals with salaries of elected officials.

Right now, the city council has to vote on all salaries for elected officials every four years. 2W would change that.

“This would make that an automatic approval of those salaries,” Torres said. “And it is always based on a formula. It is never any more than city employees already received in the prior four years.”

The ballot measures require a simple majority vote to pass.

More information on all of Denver’s ballot measures, including citizen comments, can be found in Denver’s Ballot Information Booklet, which is available in English and Espanol.