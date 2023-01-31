Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 identified as missing Aurora man

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 have been identified as a missing Aurora man, the Weld County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

On December 7, 2018, deputies were dispatched to an area west of Fort Lupton after a survey crew found human remains.

The remains consisted of a skull, bones, some clothes, a backpack, and other miscellaneous items, and appeared to have been there for a "long period of time," according to the sheriff's office.

The case was turned over to WCSO investigators and not investigated as a homicide, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

On July 23, 2020, the sheriff's office distributed a press release, which included photographs of personal items found with John Doe and an artistic reconstruction of his face.

On March 26, 2021, portions of the remains were submitted to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which obtained DNA. The DNA samples were sent to Parabon Nanolabs for forensic genetic genealogy.

On November 22, 2022, the sheriff's office received a report that identified the remains as possibly belonging to Douglas Wayne Jackson, a missing person from Aurora. Detectives contacted Jackson's sister and compared her DNA with the DNA samples.

The results confirmed that the remains belonged to Jackson, the sheriff's office said Monday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.