Remains found in October confirmed to be missing Indigenous woman missing

DENVER — Human remains found in Denver in October have been identified as an Indigenous woman who disappeared in late May.

According to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Sept. 24, 2024, Marcie Fairchild was last seen on May 28, 2024 around the 1400 block of Poplar Street in Denver.

The alert said she was affiliated with Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.

On Oct. 28, 2024 — more than 150 days later — Denver Police Department posted on social media that it was investigating an outdoor death near Cherry Creek S. Drive and Holly Street. Skeletal remains were brought to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Officials identified the remains as belonging to Marcie Fairchild on Sunday.

Her remains were found about four miles from where she was last seen.

The manner and cause of death are under investigation. No other details were available.