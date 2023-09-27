Remains found in Kiowa County identified as 2 women from Kansas, suspect identified

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains found in Kiowa County on Sept. 20 have been identified as two women from Kansas and a suspect is in custody.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Wednesday that the Kiowa County Coroner’s Office confirmed the remains belong to Linda Estrada, 44, and Amy Ford, 39, both of Emporia, Kansas, which is southwest of Topeka.

An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect in this case, who was identified as Phillip Lieurence, 36. He is currently being held at a jail in Emporia on unrelated charges.

This case remains under investigation by the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office, with help from CBI.

CBI said no other information is available. There is no threat to the public, it said.

