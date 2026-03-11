Regis University names its first female president

DENVER — Regis University has named Shawna Cooper Whitehead as its first ever female president in its 150-year history.

“As the first woman, I want to just recognize that there's been a lot of women's leadership here at Regis University, and I stand on the shoulders of giants who came before me, but I also want to recognize that part of what that role means is that I want to be the shoulders for the next generation to stand on,” Cooper Whitehead said.

Located in North Denver, Regis University, is one of 27 Jesuit universities in the nation. It has two campus locations and has more than 6,000 students enrolled.

Cooper Whitehead comes from Boston College, where she has served as the vice president of student affairs since 2021, according to a Monday release from the university. She has extensive leadership experience from several higher education institutions including Seton Hall University, Loyola University Chicago and Northwestern University.

She succeeds Rev. D. Scott Hendrickson, who was appointed as interim president in 2025 after Salvador D. Aceves stepped down from the position to accept a presidency at University of San Francisco, according to university webpages.

Cooper Whitehead said she wants to be an inclusive leader that can usher Regis into its next iteration.

“How do we leverage technology and AI, but don't lose the intentional connection,” Cooper Whitehead said. “Jesuit education and Regis really thrives off of the human connection, and what I've heard from students is we really want to have a sense of belonging. 'We really want to feel part of a community.'”

Jacquie Box, vice chair of the Regis University board of trustees and chair of the presidential search committee, said Cooper Whitehead distinguished herself through her breadth of experience and unwavering commitment to student success.

“Shawna’s record of building inclusive, innovative campus communities and her experience across a wide range of institutional types, from top-tier research universities to mission-driven Catholic institutions, made her the outstanding choice to lead Regis,” Box said in the release.

Cooper Whitehead, set to assume the position July 1, promises to provide access to students and adapt to their needs.

“You are never bothering me,” she said. “I want to remind them that they are smart, that they are talented, that they deserve to be here. I want to inspire that confidence so that they follow in our footsteps but also grow stronger than we've ever achieved.”