Record number of runners participate in 50th annual Turkey Trot in Wash Park

DENVER — A favorite Thanksgiving tradition in Denver was record-breaking this year.

Around 11,000 runners signed up for the 50th Annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.

The 4-mile run/walk and community celebration is hailed as one of the best Thanksgiving events in the country.

"What makes the Turkey Trot so special, is that it really talks about what happens when a community unites together to make a difference in peoples lives," said Christine Benero, president and CEO of Mile High United Way.

The Turkey Trot is one of the biggest fundraisers for Mile High United Way, the first United Way in the world.

The organization was founded 136 years ago, and it helps support families throughout the Denver metro by working to give all children a strong start, supporting education and academic success, and creating economic opportunity for all.

"All of the proceeds supports Mile High United Way and the programs we provide in our community," added Benero. "I can't tell you how excited we are, our 50th anniversary, the largest we’ve ever had. The other thing that has been so amazing, is Denver7, it's gotten the word out, I think it's why it’s the largest Turkey Trot we’ve had. Thank you Denver7 for all you’ve done for us."

Last year, Mile High United Way said it invested $28.8 million in the community and helped nearly 184,000 people.