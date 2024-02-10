Recipe: Cheesy "football" dip

Are you ready for the big game? Don’t forget the cheesy “football” dip! Here’s how to make this delectably cheesy dip for the big game.
Recipe:
- 16 oz cream cheese
- 4 oz cheddar shredded cheese
- 4 oz mozzarella shredded cheese
- 3 whole scallions
- 1 tablespoon sriracha
- 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce
- 10 slices Bacon
In a mixing bowl, stir room-temp softened cream cheese until smooth. Add in cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese- stir until blended.
Add sriracha for a little kick and your favorite barbecue sauce.
Fold in 3 finely chopped scallions and 5 pieces of cooked candied bacon.
For the Candied bacon- sprinkle 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes over uncooked bacon on a baking tray- cook in oven 450 degrees for 8-10 mins, or until crispy.
Coating:
1 cup Finely chopped, toasted pecans & remaining 5 slices of chopped candied bacon
