Recipe: Cheesy "football" dip

Are you ready for the big game? Don’t forget the cheesy “football” dip! Here’s how to make this delectably cheesy dip for the big game.

Recipe:



16 oz cream cheese

4 oz cheddar shredded cheese

4 oz mozzarella shredded cheese

3 whole scallions

1 tablespoon sriracha

2 tablespoons barbecue sauce

10 slices Bacon

In a mixing bowl, stir room-temp softened cream cheese until smooth. Add in cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese- stir until blended.

Add sriracha for a little kick and your favorite barbecue sauce.

Fold in 3 finely chopped scallions and 5 pieces of cooked candied bacon.

For the Candied bacon- sprinkle 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes over uncooked bacon on a baking tray- cook in oven 450 degrees for 8-10 mins, or until crispy.

Coating:

1 cup Finely chopped, toasted pecans & remaining 5 slices of chopped candied bacon