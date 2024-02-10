Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Recipe: Cheesy "football" dip

Are you ready for the big game? Don’t forget the cheesy “football” dip! Here’s how to make this delectably cheesy dip for the big game.
IMG_5948.jpeg
Posted at 10:05 AM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 12:11:19-05

Are you ready for the big game? Don’t forget the cheesy “football” dip! Here’s how to make this delectably cheesy dip for the big game.

Recipe:

  • 16 oz cream cheese
  • 4 oz cheddar shredded cheese
  • 4 oz mozzarella shredded cheese
  • 3 whole scallions
  • 1 tablespoon sriracha
  • 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce
  • 10 slices Bacon

In a mixing bowl, stir room-temp softened cream cheese until smooth. Add in cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese- stir until blended.
Add sriracha for a little kick and your favorite barbecue sauce.
Fold in 3 finely chopped scallions and 5 pieces of cooked candied bacon.

For the Candied bacon- sprinkle 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes over uncooked bacon on a baking tray- cook in oven 450 degrees for 8-10 mins, or until crispy.

Coating:
1 cup Finely chopped, toasted pecans & remaining 5 slices of chopped candied bacon

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7daystoendhunger.jpg

Community

Donate to help end hunger