Real Talk: community leaders and families search for solutions to lack of Colorado family shelters

DENVER – Family homelessness is increasing in Denver and across Colorado prompting non-profits and city leaders to look for solutions to stop the concerning trend.

During an upcoming episode of Real Talk with Micah Smith, families facing housing instability, non-profit leaders, and Denver City Councilmember Sarah Parady shared their thoughts on the issue and how to address it.

“I don't know that people are aware in this city because this is pretty new for us that we have a huge number of families with kids who can't get a space in any shelter right now” Parady said. “That’s about 220 plus families, 893 people, about 500 to 600 of whom are kids.

Parady recently supported a city council measure which would have moved money from the city’s police department to a fund to create another family shelter in Denver.

The measure failed to receive enough votes, but Parady remains hopeful that the city will find ways to address family housing instability.

V Reeves, an organizer with Housekeys Action Network Denver (HAND) was hopeful the Denver measure would pass.

“We as an organization, as advocates are receiving calls every single week from parents desperate to have somewhere safe to take their children,” Reeves said.

Reeves said her organization is working to help those families, but there are few shelter options.

Mother of four Deshanae Clark was able to find housing for her family but said it was challenging.

“I stay at Warren Village, it's transitional housing I prayed and knew I was coming to for after fleeing a domestic violence situation,” Clark said.

