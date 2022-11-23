Ready-made Thanksgiving meals to be handed out Wednesday and Thursday at Park Hill Community Center

DENVER – Denverites are coming together to make sure everyone has a meal this Thanksgiving holiday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, ready-made Thanksgiving meals will be handed out by the thousands at the Park Hill Community Center.

The food, prepared by Welton Street Cafe, is being provided thanks to a donation by Denver-native Robert F. Smith.

“Being born and raised in the Five Points district of Denver, I have a deep connection to the city and the welfare of its residents", said investor and philanthropist Robert F. Smith. "It is important for me to give back to the community which gave so much to me by supporting this collective of local community groups who are working to ensure underserved families have healthy meals during this holiday season.”

To get a Thanksgiving meal for you and your family, head to the Park Hill Golf Course Clubhouse off of 35th and Colorado from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday or 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. You can also call 720-671-9733.