Rare super blue moon illuminates Colorado's night sky

Super blue moon shining over Denver International Airport on August 30, 2023 Photo by: Chris Moccio - Discover Colorado | Through your photos

Super blue moon rising over rural eastern El Paso County on August 30, 2023 Photo by: Jae Jarratt Photography - Discover Colorado | Through your photos

Super blue moon over Colorado Springs on August 30, 2023 Photo by: Zach Vogel Photography - Discover Colorado | Through your photos

Super blue moon as seen from Sugarloaf Mountain above Boulder, Colorado, on August 30, 2023. Photo by: Kevin Noble - Discover Colorado | Through your photos.

Super blue moon from Aurora, Colorado, on August 30, 2023 Photo by: Brianna Katherine Foiles - Discover Colorado | Through your photos