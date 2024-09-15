Rally for HOA reform held at Colorado State Capitol

DENVER—Outside of the Colorado State Capitol Saturday, people gathered with signs and fliers demanding change to homeowners associations in the state, with some describing nightmare experiences dealing with HOAs.

Holly Crystal spoke to the crowd about her long and costly legal battle against her HOA. She reflected on the many homeowners who have similar stories to her, and she left feeling not only frustrated but defeated.

"Over $400,000, and if you would have told me when I started this journey that that's where I would end up, I don't know what would have been my option," Crystal said. "I would have lost my property rights. I mean, that's unacceptable, that's really unacceptable."

Crystal joins others in this grassroots movement calling for action to protect homeowners with legislation and being able to hold HOAs accountable.

"We need to have the government, whether it be the Attorney General's office, create an HOA office, that people can submit their claims if laws are being broken. That’s the basics where I think we need to start," she said.

Also in attendance was Jason Pardikes, the HOA president of Todd Creek Farms, a residential subdivision in Brighton. He believes HOA reform is necessary to protect the community and to ensure there is support for homeowners.

"No, we absolutely need to make a change. This is not a feeling of simply being upset," Pardikes explained. "I've met with a lot of homeowners who are upset. We've had plenty of them in our community. We've gone out of our way to fix it in our community with greater things like the Good Neighbor Committee and Todd Creek Cares program so that we can help homeowners who have issues or need help. But at the same time, in this circumstance, there is no way for an individual who stands alone to fight an organization as big as any HOA, even a small one."

When it comes to change, Pardikes, along with others, is advocating for legislation to protect homeowners' equity. State Rep. Naquetta Ricks, D-Aurora, said she has been working to pass bills protecting homeowners' equity.

"A bill that will help with alternative dispute resolution, a resolution for people should not have to go to court and spend thousands of dollars just to settle a dispute with the homeowners association, that should be done in a way that hopefully is amicable," Rep. Ricks said.

Maggy Wolanske

During the rally, several people connected with Ricks and shared their personal stories, hoping this could help in the fight for change.

"Listen, I feel like people are getting activated. I feel that people are inspired to come and tell the stories," Ricks said. "As a lawmaker, I'm willing to pass laws. I'm willing to step out, but it really takes the stories of the people that are here, the homeowners talking to the legislators talking and coming and testifying and really telling what the horrible experiences are that they're experiencing with some of the HOA communities here in Colorado."

Moving forward, Ricks also called for training for HOA boards and the establishment of an HOA office to oversee all HOA communities. In an effort to continue making change, Crystal urged homeowners to share their experiences and email ColoradoHOAreform@gmail.com.

"I think that to me has been the most rewarding thing to just see people show up and be able to share and feel like they're not alone and really leverage the freedoms that we have as our country," Crystal said.

The Community Association Institute, which represents HOA management companies and boards, also supports changes to legislation, but their focus is on requiring reserve studies for HOAs.