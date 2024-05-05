HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Tuesday marks five years since a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, where senior Kendrick Castillo saved countless lives when he rushed a shooter inside a classroom.

On Saturday, Kendrick's Ale was tapped at Max Taps in Highlands Ranch. The beer is brewed by Strange Craft Beer Company in honor of Kendrick and raises money for different initiatives each year.

“We raise a glass to remember Kendrick," said his father, John Castillo. “Kendrick was an individual that was never about himself. It was always about other people. So, he wouldn't want all of the fuss. As a proud mama and father, I think that, you know, we know Kendrick's worthy of that, and deserves it.”

This year, the money raised goes toward changing the name of Lucent Boulevard to Kendrick Castillo Way. Lucent Boulevard is near the STEM School in Highlands Ranch.

“The renaming of Kendrick Castillo Way from Lucent Boulevard is kind of something personal for us in the community. It will outlive Maria and I, once we're done, there'll be something there that will carry on Kendrick's name," said John. “Anybody you find who deals with these tragedies, I think the only thing they really want is for their loved one not to be forgotten.”

'Raise a pint to Kendrick': Special beer raises money to dedicate road to Kendrick Castillo

One dollar of every pint sold will go toward changing the street name.

“I don't have a solid figure, to be honest with you. I know that the requirements for CDOT to change the highway signs up 470 is quite costly. So, there is a huge amount that needs to be raised," John said. “There's a lot of people coming together to try to make this happen.”

Kendrick's Ale will be sold until it runs out at both Max Taps locations and at Strange Craft Beer Company. There are also shirts sold at the three locations, and the money from those sales goes toward the same goal.

Donations can also be made to support changing the name of Lucent Boulevard to Kendrick Castillo Way.

According to Douglas County, the name change would still need to go through a public process before becoming a reality.