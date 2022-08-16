Rain totals: Monday, Tuesday storms drop multiple inches of precipitation around Colorado

DENVER — Monsoonal rains dropped multiple inches of precipitation around Colorado starting Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, with 3.5 inches recorded in Broomfield as of 10 a.m.

As the National Weather Service out of Boulder wrote Tuesday morning, "the deep plume of monsoonal moisture is in no hurry to go anywhere."

Street flooding impacted many residents Monday into Tuesday, including in Broomfield and Lafayette, according to the NWS. A flash flood warning is impacting this area until 11 a.m. after a thunderstorm stalled over the area.

Denver7 Weather

On a positive note, according to the U.S. Forest Service, the rains helped relieve drought conditions along Colorado's Front Range. The long-term forecast calls for more precipitation over the coming weeks, leading the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest to lift its Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Below are the rain totals from Monday into Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., according to the Community Collaborative Rail, Hail & Snow Network and the NWS:



The Field Open Space in Broomfield: 3.62 inches

2 NNE Broomfield: 3.07 inches

2 N Erie: 2.88 inches

2 ENE Broomfield: 2.69 inches

1.8 SE Broomfield: 2.69 inches

2 SE Aurora: 2.64 inches

3.3 SE Aurora: 2.59 inches

3.3 S Aurora: 2.53 inches

1.9 N Cherry Creek: 2.52 inches

1.4 WSW Centennial: 2.51 inches

3.7 W Castle Rock: 2.41 inches

3.5 SSE Sedalia: 2.40 inches

3.1 N Calhan: 2.36 inches

2.7 WSW Aurora: 2.33 inches

1.2 NNW Louisville: 2.32 inches

1.1 ENE Highlands Ranch: 2.30 inches

4.0 SSE Aurora: 2.29 inches

1.9 W Centennial: 2.29 inches

6.8 ESE Centennial: 2.17 inches

0.6 SSE Lone Tree: 2.15 inches

6.2 SSW Elizabeth: 2.15 inches

4 E Shamballa: 2.12 inches

3.2 ESE Highlands Ranch: 2.12 inches

0.6 SSE Highlands Ranch: 2.04 inches

7.3 SE Aurora: 2.02 inches

1.3 E Highlands Ranch: 2.01 inches

5.9 ESE Keenesburg: 2.01 inches

9.2 S Rustic: 2 inches

2.1 NE Greenwood Village: 1.99 inches

2.0 WSW Parker: 1.98 inches

5.1 SW Falfa: 1.94 inches

3.5 WNW Parker: 1.91 inches

3.1 WSW Longmont: 1.90 inches

2.0 SW Centennial: 1.85 inches

0.7 ESE Highlands Ranch: 1.85 inches

2.7 SE Highlands Ranch: 1.84 inches

0.5 SW Lafayette: 1.82 inches

0.2 SSW Surrey Ridge: 1.80 inches

5.7 E Aurora: 1.73 inches

0.5 NW Heeney: 1.73 inches

1.9 E Parker: 1.72 inches

3.5 S Bennett: 1.70 inches

9.5 SE Aurora: 1.70 inches

6.9 E Centennial: 1.69 inches

4.1 S Aurora: 1.63 inches

1 SSE St. Mary's Glacier: 1.62 inches

3.2 WSW Aurora: 1.61 inches

4.3 WSW Drake: 1.61 inches

6.3 SSE Denver: 1.59 inches

1.6 WSW The Pinery: 1.58 inches

3.6 NNE Vernon: 1.57 inches

2.5 WNW Parker: 1.57 inches

2.1 WNW Parker: 1.55 inches

0.7 WSW Aurora: 1.54 inches

3.7 ESE Foxfield: 1.53 inches

1.0 NE Glen Haven: 1.53 inches

3.7 N Floyd Hill: 1.53 inches

3.3 SW Castle Rock: 1.52 inches

2.1 WNW Parker: 1.50 inches

1.4 SSW Lone Tree: 1.5 inches

0.5 NNW Castle Rock: 1.5 inches

8.6 N Limon: 1.5 inches

2.0 SW Lone Tree: 1.49 inches

1.7 WNW Estes Park: 1.46 inches

2.8 ENE Castle Pines: 1.46 inches

4.8 NE Parker: 1.45 inches

4.5 SE Boulder: 1.43 inches

2.1 W Aurora: 1.41 inches

5.3 SSE Simla: 1.39 inches

1.7 E Castle Rock: 1.37 inches

10.6 N Calhan: 1.37 inches

4.1 NW Castle Rock: 1.33 inches

3.3 SSW Estes Park: 1.33 inches

4.4 S Boulder: 1.30 inches

10.0 SSE Aurora: 1.26 inches

4.3 WSW Drake: 1.24 inches

1.2 ESE The Pinery: 1.23 inches

1.7 SSW Castle Rock: 1.23 inches

0.47 ESE Nederland: 1.23 inches

2.7 WSW Erie: 1.23 inches

3.0 WSW Highlands Ranch: 1.21 inches

3.8 N Westminster: 1.21 inches

0.3 SSW Hugo: 1.20 inches

2.1 WSW Conifer: 1.20 inches

2.3 SSW Broomfield: 1.20 inches

10.5 S Sedalia: 1.19 inches

0.4 SW Longmont: 1.18 inches

6.5 NNW Castle Rock: 1.17 inches

7.5 WSW Lake George: 1.17 inches

6.8 NW Larkspur: 1.16 inches

1.8 SSE Estes Park: 1.14 inches

14.3 ESE Meeker: 1.14 inches

5.5 E Centennial: 1.13 inches

2.2 ESE Allenspark: 1.12 inches

4.5 ESE Boulder: 1.12 inches

4.8 NNE Florissant: 1.07 inches

5 N Florissant: 1.07 inches

0.4 W Oak Creek: 1.07 inches

5.2 N Deer Trail: 1.06 inches

3.2 WSW New Raymer: 1.06 inches

1.7 NW Glenwood Springs: 1.04 inches

5 W Evergreen: 1.03 inches

6.0 SE Durango: 1.01 inches

9.7 SSW Woodrow: 1 inches

6.2 N Black Hawk: 0.99 inches

10.8 SSW Bennett: 0.99 inches

1.2 NE Peyton: 0.99 inches

1.9 ENE Aspen Park: 0.99 inches

0.8 NE Boulder: 0.98 inches

9.4 WNW Golden: 0.97 inches

3.3 SW Longmont: 0.96 inches

10.0 S Carbondale: 0.96 inches

4.0 WSW Longmont: 0.95 inches

3.8 ENE ed Feather Lakes: 0.95 inches

1.9 ENE Trinidad: 0.95 inches

12.2 SSW Montrose: 0.95 inches

2.0 ESE Steamboat Springs: 0.95 inches

4.6 SSE Elbert: 0.94 inches

7.1 SSE De Beque: 0.94 inches

1.1 SSW Rollinsville: 0.93 inches

1.8 NNW Glen Haven: 0.93 inches

3.5 NE Franktown: 0.93 inches

1.9 SSE Breckenridge: 0.92 inches

2.9 WSW Edwards: 0.91 inches

5.8 NNE Vallecito: 0.91 inches

1.2 SW Cortez: 0.89 inches

2.3 W Cedaredge: 0.88 inches

0.4 WNW Briggsdale: 0.88 inches

3.2 NNW Drake: 0.87 inches

0.5 W Akron: 0.86 inches

3.4 SSW Greeley: 0.85 inches

1.4 NW Durango: 0.83 inches

1.0 E Divide: 0.82 inches

6.8 NNW Bailey: 0.82 inches

1.2 SE Redstone: 0.82 inches

1.7 WNW Erie: 0.80 inches

5.2 ESE Pagosa Springs: 0.79 inches

1.1 SW Westminster: 0.78 inches

5.7 SW Littleton: 0.77 inches

8.6 N Limon: 0.77 inches

1.9 ENE Aspen Park: 0.77 inches

5 W Bellvue: 0.76 inches

9.4 S Denver: 0.75 inches

1.8 S Estes Park: 0.75 inches

17.5 S La Junta: 0.74 inches

1.6 NW Boulder: 0.72 inches

1.4 NNW Arvada: 0.68 inches

3.5 E Vail: 0.67 inches

5.0 SSE Denver: 0.65 inches

3.4 WNW Evergreen: 0.65 inches

2.1 WSW Silverthorne: 0.62 inches

0.3 NNE Lyons: 0.57 inches