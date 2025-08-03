'Rage Against the Regime': Hundreds march in Denver as part of nationwide protest against Trump admin, ICE

DENVER — On Saturday, hundreds of people marched through downtown Denver as part of a nationwide protest against the Trump administration.

The movement, called "Rage Against the Regime," was organized locally by Colorado 50501. Online, the organization called for people to gather and "defend democracy against Trump, ICE, and oligarchs."

Individuals Denver7 spoke with on Saturday said the protest was very peaceful and organized during the day.

"We marched peacefully and effectively," said McKenzee Hales, one of the people outside the Colorado State Capitol. "What's happening right now in the world, it's not fair, it's not right, it's not something that should be happening. And as a 20-year-old, you know, I'm scared for my future. It's very scary. It's very troubling times... Anytime you're at a protest, you'll normally hear the chant, 'Stand up, fight back.' And that's kind of just my motto right now, is it's time to stand up and fight back."

After the large group of demonstrators left, another protest was expected to happen that was specifically related to the more than 200 immigrants arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a 9-day operation that spanned the Denver metro area.

Only a small number of people showed up around the Colorado State Capitol. Some of them attempted to block Lincoln Street at least twice — and cars drove through the crowd.

Denver Police pushed the protesters back to the sidewalk.

Local ICE announces arrest of 243 immigrants in 9-day Denver metro operation Sydney Isenberg

A spokesperson with Denver Police said one person was arrested around 6:15 p.m. on suspicion of impeding traffic, reckless endangerment, and attempted criminal mischief.

There was another arrest made earlier in the day, a little after 3 p.m., where an adult male was cited and released for destruction of private property and disturbing the peace, according to Denver Police.

Denver7 emailed ICE on Saturday, asking about the "war on community" concerns that protesters shared regarding the arrests of immigrants in the metro area.

As of Saturday evening, ICE has not responded.