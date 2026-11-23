The Professional Women's Hockey League is returning to Denver in 2027 for two of its Takeover Tour games.

According to the PWHL, the first game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Ball Arena as the Vancouver Goldeneyes and Vegas Vanguards face off. Vegas is one of the four new PWHL teams this season. The puck drops at 4 p.m.

Then, the Minnesota Frost will face off against the Seattle Torrent on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

Fans looking to attend the games can sign up for presale notifications on the PWHL website.