DENVER — A young Colorado nonprofit, started after a deadly wildfire burnover in Mesa County, is working to connect wildland firefighters and their families with mental health support.

The 4 O’Chocolate Wildland Firefighter Project takes its name from a daily tradition started by Emily Barker, one of four firefighters who died after the Knowles Fire burnover on June 27.

READ MORE: Fourth firefighter dies from injuries in wildfire burnover incident in Mesa County

The tradition behind the name

Maddie Voshell, a co-founder of the nonprofit, said Barker carried bags of chocolate everywhere. Every day at 4 o’clock, Voshell said, Barker made her crew take a break and eat a piece, whether they wanted to or not.

Voshell said it might seem like a silly, cheeky habit, and that Barker was very silly. But she said Barker was also a leader who was ahead of her time. The break gave everyone a chance to pause, reconnect and look out for one another, Voshell said.

Voshell said the name came to the founders right away, because they wanted to carry on the tradition and keep that reminder to take care of one another going.

How it started

The Knowles Fire burnover killed Barker and two other firefighters at the scene. A fourth, Nathan Matthews, died July 24 from burn injuries. Matthews was assigned to the Rifle Helitack crew.

Voshell said her husband is a member of the Rifle Helitack crew. After the tragedy in June, she said, she was trying to figure out what she could do to help. She said fire shelters came to mind right away, and later, as grief and loss spread, so did mental health.

Voshell said she met some of Barker’s teammates at a memorial for Barker in Michigan, including T.J. Jenkins and later Katherine Ruark, who studied nonprofits and works with many in Colorado. Voshell said her husband told her to start a nonprofit, and she reached out to Jenkins.

The group’s board includes a retired helitack wildland firefighter superintendent, a wildland fire pilot, a public policy expert and Barker’s sister, Voshell said.

“What we like to say is we are putting our grief into action and trying to give back to the wildland firefighter community,” Voshell said.

Honor, support and innovate

Ruark, an active supporter of the nonprofit, said the group is built on three pillars: honor, support and innovate. She said the idea is to look at what doesn’t exist and what should exist to help wildland firefighters come home safely and return to society after a long summer.

Ruark said that support does not have to follow a tragedy. She said it takes a lot for someone to say they are ready for help.

“It takes a lot to say I’m ready for help, and we want it to have a very quick turnaround to make sure that they’re receiving it in the way that they see best fit,” Ruark said.

Breaking down barriers

Voshell said her biggest hope now is to support more wildland firefighters and their families and to break down barriers to mental health care and education. She said she originally hoped to make fire shelters better, and that remains a goal.

Voshell said a report about what happened came out a couple of weeks ago and reopened wounds for many people. She said wildland firefighters are strong, and there is a stigma around mental health care in the community.

She said the group is working with agencies to let firefighters know it is available. She said the service is anonymous and will connect firefighters with someone who understands their work, whether they are grieving or dealing with the strain of seasonal work. Voshell said that includes a big paycheck in the summer and a much smaller one the rest of the year, and how that affects a family.

Voshell said the nonprofit includes families because firefighters protect the community and their families stand behind them. She said the Eric Marsh Foundation also includes the families of firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Ruark said the group is partnering with other nonprofits and organizations to fill gaps where they exist. She said the nonprofit is young and is taking on one project at a time to make sure each is done well.