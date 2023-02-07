Pueblo residents staying in cars, garages after being kicked out of apartment complex

PUEBLO, Colo. — Several water main line issues forced 84 families in Pueblo to grab their stuff and get out in three days.

After the Skyview Apartment Complex's three-day deadline was issued on Feb. 2, some residents continue to struggle to find a place to stay. Some picked up and left, while others are staying put. Some are even living in their garages.

One resident's daughter took off work to help move people out.

"So it's been rough, it's been stressful, it's been tiring, it's been a lot," said Jazmine Rojas.

They said their parents have lived here for a year and the water shuts off every week.

"We're going to take care of each other because Skyview Apartments — they aren't doing that," Rojas said.

The complex said that it will take approximately three months to repair the lines.

Rojas' parents don't plan to move back following this incident.

The property manager told News5 it was actively working to help the families find resources during the transition period.

If you or your family have been affected, here are a few resources in Southern Colorado for emergency housing needs:

Southeast Colorado Red Cross - 523 N. Santa Fe Ave.

Pueblo, CO 81003 Phone: (719) 561-2614

Posada provides supportive services - 501 Belmont Ave, Pueblo CO 81004 Phone: (719) 545-8776

The Pueblo Rescue Mission - 728 W 4th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Phone: (719) 924-8413

