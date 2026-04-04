Pueblo police investigating alleged double murder

Two people were found dead in Pueblo early Saturday morning in an alleged double murder, Pueblo officials said Saturday. Police believe the suspect later died by suicide.

The incident marks the fourth and fifth homicide in Pueblo this year; there were two murders in Pueblo in 2025, per police.

Police were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the 1200 block of East 4th Street, where they found one person dead in a car and another in the roadway, according to a release from the Pueblo Police Department.

They were later alerted about a man who had died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, who they believe is connected to the murders.

"Preliminary information is that this deceased male is the suspect from the double homicide," police said in a statement.

Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of all three people, police said. The investigation is ongoing.