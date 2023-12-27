Pueblo officers shoot, kill suspect following armed carjacking, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police officers shot and killed a suspect following an armed carjacking Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Pueblo police received a call about an armed carjacking near the intersection of Jerry Murphy Road and Bonnymede Road around 2:11 p.m. Officers spotted the suspect vehicle on the southside of Pueblo.

According to the department, the vehicle crashed into a fence between Broadway and Michigan avenues after a police pursuit. Police said two suspects got out of the vehicle and ran off. One suspect ran west through the alley, while the second suspect headed eastbound through the alley.

Pueblo PD said the suspect who headed west "produced a handgun and shots were fired." They were declared dead at the scene. The Pueblo County coroner will release the person's identity at a later time.

The suspect who headed east was captured "after a brief foot chase and struggle with police," the department said. No officers were injured in the incident

Pueblo PD is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or may have video to call dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), led by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, is investigating the shooting. Per protocol, the involved officers were placed on administrative leave.