Pueblo homicide suspect killed after high-speed pursuit that ended in Cañon City

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo homicide suspect was killed following a high-speed police pursuit that ended in Cañon City Sunday.

The Cañon City Police Department asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident in Cañon City.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers were called out to the 700 block of West U.S. Highway 50 around 12:25 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and were told a vehicle had driven away from the scene. Pueblo police said a person called 911 a short time later and reported that they were in a car in the 700 block of West U.S. Highway 50 when someone started shooting at them. The caller said they drove away and were near the intersection of Jerry Murphy Road and Desert Flower Boulevard.

Pueblo officers found two people — a man and a woman — suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release the woman's identity at a later time.

Pueblo officers identified the suspect vehicle — a stolen Kia sedan — and began pursuing it westbound on Highway 50 through Pueblo County. The vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 mph during the pursuit, according to CBI.

The vehicle entered Cañon City just before 11 a.m. At that time, Pueblo PD, Cañon City PD and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office were part of the pursuit, CBI said. The vehicle turned northbound into a field behind a house in the 2800 block of Central Avenue in Cañon City.

At some point, the vehicle became disabled in the field and two suspects took off running. One of the suspects, 21-year-old Davonte Evans of Pueblo, was reported deceased, CBI said.

The second suspect, identified as 19-year-old Jordan L. Zeigler, was found and later arrested by Cañon City police following a "comprehensive search," according to CBI. He was booked into the Fremont County Jail for theft and possession of a concealed weapon in connection to the Cañon City incident. He was released on a PR bond Monday morning, CBI said.

Cañon City PD said in its initial release that Evans "was confronted by police and officers reported shots fired." CBI said a preliminary review shows "no evidence to suggest that any officer fired their weapon." The Fremont County Coroner is conducting an autopsy to determine Evans' cause and manner of death.

At this time, no officers are on administrative leave, according to CBI.

Anyone with information about the Pueblo homicide is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at 719-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-553-3335. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or submitting an online tip.