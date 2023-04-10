Pueblo girl, 8, missing since Friday and may be with 54-year-old man

PUEBLO, Colo. — An alert was issued Monday afternoon after an 8-year-old Pueblo girl, who may be with a 54-year-old man, was reported missing.

According to an endangered missing alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Liliana Mia Partee was last seen on Friday.

The suspect in this case was identified as Fredrick Partee. He may be driving a 2017 Kia Sportage with Colorado license plate number BKY-T38, according to the CBI alert.

It was not clear how, or if, they are related.

Liliana Mia Partee is described as a Hispanic girl standing 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 60 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a rash on her face under her right eye.

Fredrick Partee is a white, bald man with brown eyes. He stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

CBI said law enforcement is concerned about the girl's safety.

Anybody who sees either of them should call 911 or the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.