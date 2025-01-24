Pueblo County man, 20, arrested for alleged sexual assault of three children, several dogs

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A Pueblo County man, 20, was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of three children and several dogs, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced Thursday.

The sheriff's office said Phoenix Moncivaiz-Likes, 20, was arrested Wednesday for three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of sexual assault on a child and animal cruelty. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on a $75,000 bond, according to court records.

The sheriff's office said its year-long investigation began after Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) detectives received a tip about child sexual abuse material (CSAM) that was allegedly linked to Moncivaiz-Likes.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at Moncivaiz-Like's house, where they seized "digital evidence." According to the sheriff's office, investigators found child sexual abuse material and "conversations of him sexually assaulting two minors." Law enforcement also found evidence of bestiality on his phone, according to PCSO.

The sheriff's office said it later learned of a third child who was allegedly sexually assaulted.

According to PCSO, Moncivaiz-Like admitted to sexually assaulting the children and "performing sexual acts" with several dogs.