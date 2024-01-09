Pueblo County investigators need help identifying man whose body was found along Arkansas River

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was found along the Arkansas River in November.

The sheriff's office said the man's body was found on Nov. 21 in the area of La Salle and the Arkansas River, east of the Pueblo city limits. Investigators believe he was there for a few weeks before he was discovered by a man who was walking his dog.

The man is 5 feet 10 inches tall with a black beard (roughly one inch long) and short black hair. The sheriff's office said his race is unknown.

The man was fully clothed but did not have identification on him. He was wearing a Michael Kors shirt, size 36x32 Levi's jeans, Levi's underwear and size 10 boots.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Authorities obtained fingerprints but no match has been made, according to the sheriff's office. DNA testing is underway.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Detective Simpson at 719-583-6436.