Public invited to learn about expansion plan for Sweitzer Lake State Park at May 30 meeting

DELTA, Colo. — After a year of planning, details about the expansion of Sweitzer Lake State Park near Delta are ready for public discussion.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) developed a new master plan for the park, which it will present at a May 30 public meeting at the Delta Public Library’s community room. The meeting runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The plan to expand the state park has been in the works for about a year after CPW acquired properties that previously neighbored the park. With these acquisitions, CPW grew the park property from 314 acres to 593 acres. Included within that expanded acreage were three ponds.

CPW photos/Dustin Doskocil Several planned improvements to Sweitzer Lake State Park will be unveiled to the public at a meeting May 30 at the Delta Public Library. A new visitor center, to replace the pictured current visitor center, is part of the new master plan for the state park located near Delta.

CPW said it has identified areas that are suitable for development and areas best left in their natural state within the new park boundary. The plan calls for the addition of four campground loops, a recreation area, an archery range, a recreational pond, wetlands and a new visitor center with an amphitheater.

Park Manager Scott Rist said the public can look at drawings and renderings of the expansion at the May 30 meeting. He invites them to look at the plans and come with questions.

“There are several upgrades to the current park and some great ideas for the new parts of the park,” Rist said. “We are excited to show these plans to the public, as this expansion will provide camping, more day-use areas and allow for more water sports at the park.”

Sweitzer Lake State Park has welcomed visitors yearround since 1954. From the park, they can see the Grand Mesa, and the West Elk and San Juan mountain ranges. It includes a 137-surface acre reservoir often used for water sports.

