Public comment wanted on Hanging Lake Trail redesign, reconstruction

MINTURN, Colo. — The White River National Forest wants to know your thoughts regarding its proposal to redesign and reconstruct sections of the Hanging Lake Trail.

The trail was closed in June 2021 after it was severely damage in a debris flow event over the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. A temporary trail opened in 2022, but more repairs are needed for "long-term sustainability," according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The proposal includes reengineering six of Hanging Lake Trail's seven bridges. Two of the bridges would be "slightly relocated to crossing locations that provide better stream clearance."

The Forest Service hopes to add a boardwalk at Spouting Rock, as well as an "accessible plaza with seating and shade" at the trailhead.

Debris removal is also included in the proposal.

Reconstruction would be funded through Great Outdoors Colorado, the National Forest Foundation and the Forest Service. Officials hope to begin reconstruction in September 2023 and work through fall 2024.

“This work would not be possible without the close support from the many partners who help us with Hanging Lake, especially Great Outdoors Colorado, the National Forest Foundation, City of Glenwood Springs, and Colorado Department of Transportation,” White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said in a statement. “These repairs and improvements will ensure that we continue to provide a world-class visitor experience at this iconic Colorado location for decades to come.”

For details on the project, or to provide comment, click here. The Forest Service says comments will be "most helpful" if they are received by Feb. 25.

Reservations are required to visit Hanging Lake and can be make through this link.