DENVER — This fall, Colorado voters will decide a ballot measure that supporters say will help alleviate the state’s veterinarian shortage. But opponents say it will make things worse and put pets in danger.

As a licensed veterinarian for 40 years, Colorado State Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Longmont, is a leading voice on animal-related issues at the state capitol.

Now, she’s leading the charge against Proposition 129, which voters will see on November’s ballot.

“It's taking us down a wrong path,” said McCormick. “And it's going to pull on the heartstrings of Coloradans, unfortunately, to think that this is going to help, and it's important for them to know that it won't help.”

Proposition 129 would create a veterinary professional associate (VPA), a mid-level position with duties that would overlap those of a veterinarian and a veterinary technician.

"A VPA would be able, under the supervision of a veterinarian, to diagnose, prescribe, initiate treatment and do surgery,” said Dr. Apryl Steele, president and CEO of the Dumb Friends League.

Steele said VPAs would help Colorado’s veterinarian shortage.

“Right now, we have extreme shortage in access to veterinary care,” Steele said.

According to the USDA, the most dire need is in rural parts of Colorado, where vets care for lots of large animals like cattle and horses.

But Steele said pet owners in urban areas feel the effects too.

"One in three pet owners cannot get care for their pets, whether they can't get an appointment or they can't afford that care,” Steele said. "By creating this VPA role in veterinary medicine, which does not exist right now, we hope that we can increase access to veterinary care and decrease cost of veterinary care so more animals can get the care that they need."

Proposition 129 could change delivery of veterinary care in Colorado

Colorado State University is working to create a program that would allow students to obtain a master’s degree to become a VPA to support veterinary teams. Under state law, however, VPAs are currently not allowed to work in veterinary clinics. Proposition 129 would change that.

But McCormick said Proposition 129 will put pets in danger.

"You have a person that is undertrained, has not taken a national exam. They're not going to have a license to practice, but they're going to be expected to practice veterinary medicine,” McCormick said. "So yes, I think it's potentially a danger to the pet and also a disservice to the person that loves that pet."

Steele believes such criticism is unwarranted.

“It's so frustrating because animal welfare organizations would not support something that was going to be dangerous to animals,” Steele said.

McCormick said better solutions are out there, including a recent law the legislature passed aimed at expanding the scope of practice for veterinary technicians and veterinary technician specialists.

“We need to focus on that,” McCormick said, adding that there are only about 70 veterinary technician specialists in Colorado right now.

While they disagree about Proposition 129, they agree that voters should consider the issue carefully before deciding.