Propane grill fire damages two homes, injures 1 in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A fire sparked by a propane grill reignition damaged two homes and injured one person in Aurora Saturday night.

The fire started around 8 p.m. at a two-story house near the intersection of Elk Way and E. Ohio Drive. When reported, it was "fully engulfed."

A family of five, including a newborn, evacuated safely. One person was treated for injuries on the scene.

Aurora Fire Rescue responded with multiple engines and ladder trucks, fighting the fire on all three levels of the home.

The fire also spread to the neighboring house. The residents of that home were able to evacuate safely.

According to AFR, the family of the home where the fire started was enjoying steaks they’d cooked on an outdoor propane grill when the grill burst into flames.

AFR emphasizes the importance of turning off propane supplies and cleaning grills to prevent such incidents.

Both families of five are displaced due to the damage.