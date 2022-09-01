Prolonged heat wave poses risk to older individuals, those with health issues

DENVER — Denver has recorded 57 days this summer above 90 degrees, including a string of 90-plus degree days just this past week. It’s made for a brutal summer, especially for older folks on fixed incomes.

“I don’t have no air,” said Barbara Graham, 72, of Montbello. “I’ve had some fans that friends have given me.”

Graham's air conditioning went out about a month ago, and she's been struggling ever since.

“Last night on the news, I saw it’s going to be 93 and 95 degrees,” she said while fighting back tears. “I don’t have no money to go get a motel room.”

The Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is replacing her furnace, but a new A/C unit will cost another $5,700 — money Graham simply doesn’t have.

“Things are just not right right now,” she said.

At The Medical Center of Aurora, Dr. Katie Sprinkel, emergency physician and associate director of the ER, says prolonged heat is certainly cause for concern.

“Prolonged exposure is a really big problem,” Sprinkel said. “I think if you know of someone that doesn’t have the resources — meaning they don’t have A/C in the home, they may have decreased mobility and ability to get out and communicate — to check on them regularly and know this is a really high-risk time for them.”

Sprinkel and other experts say opening windows at night can help, as well as fans.

“One of the things we do in the hospital if someone gets really hot and we’re treating hypothermia is we do evaporative cooling, and that means we apply moisture to the skin. So, something like a spray bottle can really help you cool down," Sprinkel said.

Those most at risk are older individuals and people with health issues, according to experts.