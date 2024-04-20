Organization helps Colorado women impacted by divorce become financially savvy

PARKER, Colo. — A Colorado woman is on a mission to help other women impacted by divorce become financially savvy.

Wealth manager Nadia Shokohi was the first person in her family to get divorced.

"I was pretty ashamed of what I was going through," she said.

With three kids under the age of five, she turned to the internet for answers.

"I really had a hard time finding what I was looking for," said Shokohi.

That experience inspired her to start the organization Women Inspiring a Network of Growth and Support (WINGS). The program offers low-cost divorce workshops with financial planners, attorneys, and divorce coaches. WINGS also donates money to women who need help getting back on their feet.

Lawyer Kama McConaughy Sarkissian is a volunteer at the workshops.

"Especially in certain counties in Colorado, there's still a lot of stay-at-home moms," she said.

Gender roles can leave women uniquely financially impacted by divorce. According to the Pew Research Center, more than four out of five stay-at-home parents are moms. Women are also more likely to adjust their careers for family life, affecting their pay.

In addition, the gender pay gap hasn't closed much in 20 years. As recently as 2022, “women earned an average of 82% of what men earned," according to the Pew Research Center.

"That could impact you significantly, not just now, but for the rest of your life, if you make a determination not to work for any period of time," said McConaughy Sarkissian.

The workshops, which are offered discreetly, help attendees figure out what their budget will look like after a marriage is over.

"I know that the choices I make right now are going to impact me long-term," said one workshop participant. "And I want to set myself and my kiddos up for the best future we can possibly have."

Shokohi said she often hears years later from program participants about how WINGS helped them throughout their divorce.

"I get women that call me all the time and say, "I couldn't do this without WINGS,"" she said. "The transition is really fun for us to see."