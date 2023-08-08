Problem bear 'Hank the Tank' heading to Colorado sanctuary

DENVER — A problem California bear — known to researchers as 64F but nicknamed “Hank the Tank” — is heading to a Colorado sanctuary.

The large female black bear and her three cubs were responsible for multiple break-ins at homes around South Lake Tahoe beginning in 2022, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The mother bear and her babies were “safely immobilized” on Friday, the agency said in a statement.

The mama bear is heading to Colorado and will be placed with Wild Animal Sanctuary near Springfield in Baca County, California authorities said.

Her cubs could end up at a rehabilitation facility in Sonoma County, California, “in hopes they can discontinue the negative behaviors they learned from the sow and can be returned to the wild,” the statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story