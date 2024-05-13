Watch Now
Pro-Palestinian protesters cited after entering commons building on Auraria Campus

Police removed and cited a group of pro-Palestinian protesters who entered the student commons building on the Auraria Campus Monday.
Posted at 5:44 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 20:25:44-04

DENVER — Police removed and cited a group of pro-Palestinian protesters who entered the student commons building on the Auraria Campus Monday.

The incident prompted campus police to issue a lockdown status for the campus around 4 p.m. The order was lifted around 5:45 p.m.

The protesters who were removed from the building were cited for disturbing the peace and trespassing. It doesn't appear any arrests were made.

Outside the building, protesters waived Palestinian flags and chanted, "intifada revolution."

Pro-Palestinian protesters have been occupying an encampment on the Tivoli Quad at the Auraria Campus for several weeks now. They are demanding that the educational institutions that make up the campus divest from corporations operating in Israel.

On Saturday, protesters disrupted graduation ceremonies during the 2024 University of Colorado Denver Commencement Program at the Denver Coliseum. However, services resumed after they were removed from the venue.

