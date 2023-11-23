Pro-Palestinian group calls for activists to 'shut down' Israel conference as Denver event becomes focal point

DENVER — A pro-Palestinian group is calling for activists to “shut down” next week’s Global Conference for Israel, a four-day gathering in Denver of prominent Jewish leaders and supporters of Israel.

The annual conference has become the latest focal point of reaction locally to Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip, which it launched in response to Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israeli soil. The conference, organized by the Jewish National Fund-USA, is set to begin Nov. 30 at the Colorado Convention Center.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who is Jewish, is scheduled to speak at the event on its opening night. The Denver Police Department said Wednesday that it was “working with the organizers to ensure a safe event.”

The Global Conference for Israel is expected to attract around 2,500 people to downtown Denver. It is the 22nd annual gathering, according to Sam Goldberg, president of the Jewish National Fund-USA Mountain States board. Last year’s conference was in Boston.

