Prisoner briefly escapes from deputies at Denver International Airport on Friday morning

A prisoner briefly escaped from Texas deputies at the Denver International Airport on Friday morning and was able to run onto the tarmac.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jul 21, 2023
DENVER — A prisoner briefly escaped from Texas deputies at the Denver International Airport on Friday morning and was able to run onto the tarmac.

The Denver Police Department said deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Texas were transporting a prisoner from Steamboat Springs to Denver. The flight, UA5559, arrived at gate B68 at 9:19 a.m. and the passengers deplaned, according to a statement from the airport.

The deputies were taking the prisoner to a connecting flight when the individual escaped.

Officers with DPD helped the deputies regain custody of the prisoner after the person fled down the stairs from the terminal and ran onto the tarmac.

DPD vehicles were seen near gate A40 for a Frontier Airlines flight.

No other details were immediately available.

