Principal says student brought gun to Hill Campus of Arts & Sciences on Friday

DENVER — A student brought a firearm to Hill Campus of Arts & Sciences on Friday, according to a letter from the principal sent to school families.

Principal Sonia Williams wrote that a student reported that a peer had brought an inappropriate item to school with them. School officials, including the campus safety officer, found the student and brought them to a secure location to search their belongings. The safety officer found a firearm in the student's backpack.

"Upon the discovery of a firearm, my team, along with the Department of Climate and Safety and The Denver Police engaged directly with the student involved and promptly contacted the student’s family," Williams wrote in her letter. "I want you all to know that appropriate disciplinary measures are being taken in accordance with the established policies and procedures of our school district."

No other details about the student or the discipline were immediately available Friday evening.

Hill Campus of Arts & Sciences is located in the heart of Denver at 451 Clermont St. It serves about 600 students.