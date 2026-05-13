Primrose School of Lone Tree evacuated after Cybertruck crashes into building, starts fire

LONE TREE — The Primrose School of Lone Tree was evacuated Wednesday morning after a Cybertruck crashed into the building and started a fire, South Metro Fire Rescue officials said.

The EV crashed into the school just before 9 a.m. and everyone was safely evacuated before crews arrived, officials said at a press conference. Officials said there were a total of 100 people in the building — 78 students and 22 staff.

Students at the school and daycare range from six weeks to 5 years old.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital; officials did not confirm whether that person was the driver.

South Metro Fire Rescue

Fire officials said the fire only impacted the exterior of the building and did not make it inside, but it's not clear when the school will be able to reopen.

"Between our fire marshal's office, our hazardous materials team, and then other external contractors they'll work to evaluate if there was any sort of contaminants within the school that would prevent them from being able to reoccupy," Matthew Assell, spokesperson for South Metro Fire Rescue, said.

There's currently no word on how the crash happened or how many people were in the car.

The fire also prompted closures on Teddy Lane, according to the City of Lone Tree.

South Metro Fire Rescue officials said the car has been pulled away from the building and a fire blanket has been put over it as a "precautionary measure" to prevent it from catching fire again.

This is a developing story that may be updated.