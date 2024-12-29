Prime Effect round two: Boulder economy sees big boost from Buffs football

BOULDER, Colo. — While fans may not be very happy with the Alamo Bowl result, there is still something else to celebrate: the economic impact of the University of Colorado Boulder football team generated $146.5 million in total regional economic impact.

"The Coach Prime effect is kind of similar on a much smaller scale to what we've heard about the Taylor Swift effect. it brings a lot of attention and excitement to a place," explained Karleen Lewis, Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau director of marketing and communications."People come to a place just for this specific event or this specific game, and when they're there, they're going to spend money for the ticket, they're going to spend money on concessions."

The Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau found the direct economic impact, which includes spenders' lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail, and recreation, along with the total regional economic impact from the home games this season.

"It's just been absolutely incredible to see the impact that Coach Sanders and the CU football team and all of our student-athletes have had on the community starting last year and then growing with momentum even more this year," said Lewis. "We saw the economic impact of our six home games grow by 23% from last year with the total economic impact of $146.5 million in the Boulder region."

From stores to restaurants to hotels, round two of the Prime Effect is felt in businesses throughout Boulder, including Pasta Jay's. The Italian restaurant has been serving up dishes since 1988 and has become a popular spot for Buffs fans to cheer the team on.

Kaitlyn Messick has worked at the restaurant since 2016, starting as a freshman at CU Boulder.

"We were really good that year. We actually went to the Alamo Bowl that year, and then ever since, our team was, like, nonexistent pretty much, so it has been a wild, like a rollercoaster of a ride, and kicking butt now is awesome. It has done a lot for our restaurant and for Pearl Street in general. We are way busier, it's been amazing, like, it's good to see it come back," she said.

Not only are the Buffs generating excitement on and off campus, but Messick also described the business and excitement along Pearl Street.

"It’s awesome, it makes us feel proud again, I think, and honestly, for a while, it was hard to feel that just with everything going on and to know that like I went to the University, that's like my school," said Messick. "It was sad to see like we were just not pulling it together for a really long time, but it feels like it's getting back to where it should be."

Businesses along the Hill also see the positive economic impact of the football team. Clay Van Ornum, the manager of SLCT Stock Colorado, described increased foot traffic in the area and the demand for CU Boulder gear.

"CU stuff is hard to keep in, it's hard to get, it sells almost immediately," Van Ornum said. "Everybody wants to wear it and support the team."

Van Ornum not only sees the fandom in the store but also on the road: "I feel it on the road driving around because I live in Boulder, and the traffic is just crazy. You can just tell there are way more people in Boulder than usual, and it's really cool to see."

After so much tragedy hit the area following the pandemic, the Marshall Fire, and the King Soopers shooting, Lewis explained how the football team has helped the community come back and attract visitors.

"People get back in town and see what a beautiful place Boulder is, create that want to get out and go to a game, to want to get out and have a reason to be happy, to stay in the hotels," said Lewis. "It absolutely was the catalyst for sort of what we're seeing on the other side of the pandemic years."