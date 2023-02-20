Pre-evacuation warnings lifted after Teller County fire contained

DENVER — Officials issued a pre-evacuation warning to rural residents of Teller County after a wildland fire broke out Monday morning. The fire was fully contained soon after and the warning lifted.

The fire is burning near the 11900 Block of County Road 1. Its size is not known at this time.

A pre-evacuation warning was issued to residents near High Pasture and Cheyenne Circle.

Officials were asking residents to gather their things and prepare to leave if crews are unable to contain the blaze.

The county is under a Stage 1 burn ban.