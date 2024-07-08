Pre-evacuation orders lifted for Oak Ridge Fire near Beulah as containment grows

BEULAH, Colo. — The Oak Ridge Fire near Beulah is nearly 70% contained, prompting the end of nearby pre-evacuation orders, according to a Monday morning update from the incident management team.

The fire is about 1,310 acres.

Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team 3 is currently overseeing operations around the wildfire.

The ground within the perimeter of the fire is "a mosaic of burned and unburned fuel," the team said in a Monday update, so the unburned pockets may burn and smolder over the next few days.

During that time, crews will move equipment used for structure protection and bring it back to camp, where it will be cleaned and prepped for the next fire. Firefighters will continue to work on suppression repairs along containment lines, helicopter landing spots and other places, the management team said.

Inciweb

"It is the responsibility of the incident management team to ensure that areas affected by suppression actions are returned to pre-existing conditions or better to the extent possible," the team said. "This work is being done in close coordination with resource advisors from the Pike-San Isabel National Forest. Completing this work successfully will lessen the impact of this fire to Beulah and the Middle Creek Watershed."

The management team said resources will start to demobilize and crews will go to other assignments as containment increases. A smaller incident management team will take over on Tuesday evening.

All mandatory evacuations were lifted on July 2. Pre-evacuation orders were lifted Monday.

Anybody looking for specific details about the fire can call 719-315-1536 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. or email 2024.oakridge@firenet.gov.