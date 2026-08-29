Pre-evacuation alert issued north of Hayden for Mill Creek 4 Fire

The Routt County Sheriff's Office has issued a pre-evacuation alert for Zone WR-111, north of Hayden, due to the Mill Creek 4 Fire.
The fire was first reported by WATCH DUTY at 2:11 p.m. and currently spans 0.1 acres.
According to the alert, the area is at risk due to wildfire, and those within the area are advised to prepare to leave for a safe destination outside the hazard area.
To find your evacuation zone, click here.
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