Power outage on the A Line affecting light rail from Union Station to Central Park, RTD says

DENVER – Denverites trying to get to or from Denver International Airport this Labor Day encountered an extensive delay after a power outage disrupted service Monday afternoon.

“Due to power issues between 38th and Blake and Central Park, a bus bridge is in place and trains are experiencing delays,” read a Service Alert from the Regional Transportation District (RTD).

Trips from Union Station to DIA were affected starting at around at 2:15 p.m. and service was delayed through at least 4 p.m., according to the alert. Trains coming back from the airport experienced delays shortly before 2:30 p.m. and were expected to see delays until at least 4 p.m.

It was not immediately clear how long it would take for service to resume.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 4, 11am