Power outage caused by ‘trespasser activity’ disrupts RTD W Line

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District’s W Line is temporarily disrupted because of a power outage caused by “trespasser activity.”

Riders are being impacted at Jefferson County Government Center - Golden and Oak stations. Shuttle buses are placing the W Line service. Customers will need to transfer to the Route 16 for trips between Oak and Federal - Decatur stations. W Line trains are operating between Federal - Decatur and Union stations.

There is no ETA on when the electrical repair will be completed. RTD later confirmed the "trespasser activity" involved wire theft, which CPR News confirmed has been an issue multiple times in recent months.

There’s also an issue with the W Line between the Oak and Federal Center stations that’s causing an up to 10-minute delay. RTD is working on crossing gate repairs, which are unrelated to the power outage issue.

The repairs are necessary after a car accident last week that damaged a crossing gate. The crossing gate made contact with the overhead catenary wire, which damaged the signal relay houses at the 4th Avenue, 8th Avenue, Collins Avenue and Quail Street crossings.

W Line trains will operate from Union Station to Jefferson County Government Center - Golden Station, with the potential for some delays. Trips that normally end at Federal Center Station will continue to Jefferson County Government Center - Golden Station.

There’s also no ETA on when these repairs will be completed.